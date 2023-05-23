Kanthi Rana tells citizens to make use of RRR Centres to save environment

May 23, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata called upon the citizens to make use of the Reduce, Recycle and Reuse (RRR) Centres established across the city to save the environment.

Mr. Rana along with DCP Vishal Gunni and a Vijayawada Municipal Corporation citizen survey team member released a poster on the RRR Centres at the former’s office on Tuesday.

Mr. Rana asked citizens to give away items that are recyclable at the RRR Centres so that they are useful for the needy or disposed of safely. This will help the city’s environment, he said.

VMC has set up 67 RRR Centres across the city and items such as used footwear, clothes, e-waste, books and plastic waste can be dropped at the centres by the citizens.