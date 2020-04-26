Exempt MSMEs from paying electricity bills for three months: BJP’s Kanna urges CM

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to exempt Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from paying electricity bills for three months, thereby give them some relief from the impact of lockdown.
In a letter to the CM, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the MSMEs were badly hit by the lockdown and were desperately looking for assistance from the government.
Until normal business
He suggested that the government should defer the payment of electricity bills till normal business conditions are restored. This would help the MSMEs in surviving the tough times and recover gradually.
In a separate letter, Mr. Lakshminarayana requested that an insurance cover of not less than ₹ 10 lakh be provided to each one of the media persons discharging their duties during the lockdown.
