Kannababu blames Naidu for denial of SCS

The Telangana government has agreed to the implementation of 68 out of 89 recommendations made by Sheela Bhide Committee on the distribution of assets and liabilities contained in Schedules IX and X of A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 (APRA), according to Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu.

Giving details of the decisions taken at the meetings Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had with his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the issues in IX and X Schedules of APRA to A. Satya Prasad and other TDP MLAs in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Mr. Kanna Babu said the Chief Minister was committed to getting assurances under the bifurcation Act fulfilled by the Central government and securing the Special Category Status (SCS).

He blamed former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for denial of SCS and said that by accepting special financial assistance in lieu of SCS, he (Mr. Naidu) created the impression that the State did not consider it (SCS) essential for A.P. to overcome the impact of bifurcation. The Central government had, therefore, shirked from its responsibility to give SCS which was promised in the Rajya Sabha.

‘Patch-up bid’

Mr. Kanna Babu further said the joining of four TDP MPs in the BJP was a part of Mr. Naidu’s bid for patch-up with the national party.

Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader K. Atchannaidu wondered what has been achieved by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his official trips to Delhi and demanded that he pay due attention to the apportionment of properties worth ₹1.97 lakh crore and ₹1.37 lakh crore listed in Schedules IX and X of APRA respectively.

Mr. Satya Prasad pointed out that the Telangana government owed ₹5,000 crore to the A.P. power utilities and many issues arising from APRA remained unresolved.

YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy held Mr. Naidu solely responsible for the plight of A.P. and said he had left Hyderabad in a hurry to escape from his alleged involvement in the cash-for-vote scandal.

Nimmala Rama Naidu and other opposition MLAs sought to know what happened to the 11 charge-sheets pending on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as both sides indulged in angry exchanges.