Kanna warns govt. against selling temple lands

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said the attempts of the State government to sell temple lands to fund the welfare schemes will not be tolerated by the party.

Mr. Lakshminarayana along with party’s State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar, former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu and other leaders observed the Constitution Day here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP State unit has been fighting against the misuse of the temple lands since the formation of the new government and it has even written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the party leaders also met the Governor and submitted representations seeking the protection of temple lands which should be used only for the development of temples.

“The previous government had demolished temples and mortgaged the State. The present government wants to sell the temple lands and use the funds for welfare schemes promised in the manifesto,” he said.

‘Notification issued’

“These regional parties make promises aplenty to the public during elections and then adopt bad practices to implement them. Within six months of the regime of the new government, the issue of sale of government and temple lands came up. Notification for sale of Dwaraka Tirumala land was issued and attempts to sell land of Panakala Swamy temple in Mangalagiri were made, but the BJP stopped them,” he said.

“We will not tolerate if the government tries to touch the temple lands. BJP will launch an agitation if the attempts continue. So far we have appealed to the government and now we warn it of launching an agitation,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.