Kanna Lakshminarayana thanks SEC for putting off civic polls

VIJAYAWADA

15 March 2020 14:53 IST

Tweets elections should be cancelled altogether to prevent the impact of ‘YSR factionalism’

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana thanked the State Election Commission (SEC) for conceding his party’s plea to take action against YSR Congress Party activists for atrocities allegedly committed by them during the local bodies elections process.

In a tweet, he said the elections should be cancelled altogether to prevent the impact of ‘YSR factionalism’ on the elections.

Requests Amit Shah’s intervention

It may be recalled that Mr. Lakshminarayana in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 15 requested the Central government’s immediate intervention, lest the polling would be marred by bloodshed.

A BJP delegation met the Governor on the same day and appealed to him to direct the State government, the SEC, and Police Department to take steps to ensure free and fair polls to the local bodies.