Kanna should apologise for remarks on COVID-19 testing kits: MLA

YSRCP spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday demanded an unconditional apology from BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana for making “baseless allegations” on the purchase of COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea.

The kits were purchased from a firm approved by the WHO after getting due clearance from the Government of India, he said.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh ranked second after Rajasthan in conducting tests, Mr. Amarnath told reporters here that the State government had purchased each kit at ₹730 against ₹790 paid by the Centre.

“I don’t understand whether he is questioning the BJP-led government at the Centre or the YSRCP government in the State,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath pointed out that in the agreement signed with the Korean firm there was a condition that they would have to refund the amount if they sell the kit at a lower price to anyone in India.

The spokesman referred to the claim made by YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that Mr. Lakshminarayana had been sold out to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, and said the BJP State president was being used by the TDP to tarnish the image of the State government.