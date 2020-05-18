Kanna seeks review of SC verdict on teacher posts

VIJAYAWADA

18 May 2020 23:56 IST

100% quota to STs in scheduled areas struck down by the apex court

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has urged the State government to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its judgment on the appointment of teachers in the Scheduled areas.

It may be noted that the government of the unified Andhra Pradesh had issued a G.O. some two decades ago, guaranteeing 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the appointment of teachers in schools in Scheduled areas.

However, the apex court declared the G.O. as unconstitutional last month.

Letter to CM

In a letter to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Mr. Lakshminarayana pointed out that the G.O. was issued after considering the fact that teachers belonging to outside areas were not showing interest to work in the schools located in tribal pockets and they were also unable to understand the culture and traditions of the tribal folks.

Besides, the then government had reached the conclusion that local candidates would be more committed to the interests of the children hailing from tribal communities. The government should, therefore, plead with the Supreme Court to review its verdict, he suggested.