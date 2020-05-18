Andhra Pradesh

Kanna seeks review of SC verdict on teacher posts

100% quota to STs in scheduled areas struck down by the apex court

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has urged the State government to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its judgment on the appointment of teachers in the Scheduled areas.

It may be noted that the government of the unified Andhra Pradesh had issued a G.O. some two decades ago, guaranteeing 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the appointment of teachers in schools in Scheduled areas.

However, the apex court declared the G.O. as unconstitutional last month.

Letter to CM

In a letter to the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Mr. Lakshminarayana pointed out that the G.O. was issued after considering the fact that teachers belonging to outside areas were not showing interest to work in the schools located in tribal pockets and they were also unable to understand the culture and traditions of the tribal folks.

Besides, the then government had reached the conclusion that local candidates would be more committed to the interests of the children hailing from tribal communities. The government should, therefore, plead with the Supreme Court to review its verdict, he suggested.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:57:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kanna-seeks-review-of-sc-verdict-on-teacher-posts/article31618438.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY