Andhra Pradesh

Kanna seeks judicial probe into gas leak incident

It is a case of human error, says BJP State president

Terming the gas leak from the LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram in the city as a ‘human error’, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The BJP leader on Friday interacted the victims undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) and consoled the family members of those died in the tragedy.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Lakshminarayana demanded an impartial inquiry into the cause of the gas leak by a sitting High Court Judge and punishment to the guilty. Referring to the prompt response by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in deputing the NDRF and the NDMA teams, he said that para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC), a chemical that can neutralise the Styrene gas, was airlifted by a flight to Visakhapatnam. “The Prime Minister is in constant touch with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and taking stock of the situation,” he said.

The BJP leader lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing the compensation package to the dependants of those who were killed in the gas tragedy.

