Kanna seeks CBI probe in data theft

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday said a thorough inquiry by the CBI would unravel the mystery behind the alleged data theft in the State.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Lakshminarayana said, apart from seeking a CBI inquiry, the party also approached the Election Commission of India seeking a probe into the alleged deletion of voters from the electoral rolls. He said the BJP would embark on a ‘bus yatra’ from Vizianagaram on March 13, which would conclude in Kadapa on March 21.

The State Executive Committee meeting of the party in Tirupati would decide the plan of action for the election campaign, he said.

The party would contest all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the State, he said.

“Development and corruption-free government will be our election plank,” he said.