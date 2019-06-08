Kanna rules out special status for State

By ruling out the possibility of a rethink by the Central government on the demand for Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has kicked up a fresh row. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to pursue the issue with the Central government during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu committed a grave mistake by harping on the SCS, which the Centre termed ‘a closed chapter’, and paid for it in the form of his party’s stunning defeat in the elections. If he follows the same path as his predecessor, Mr. Jagan will only be misleading the people again,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said Mr. Jagan would do well to remember that his efforts to secure the SCS would be a futile exercise because for the PM, who did a lot for the bifurcated State, giving SCS which is just a nomenclature is not a big issue.

At the same time, he (the CM) could make a representation to the PM for SCS. There was no need for the BJP to prevent him from doing that, as it was his right.

Special package

Mr. Lakshminarayana recalled that Mr. Modi had sanctioned a special financial package, which was more beneficial than the SCS. But Mr. Naidu virtually turned down the offer by not forming the special purpose vehicle due to his compulsions.

He pointed out that the Central government gave ₹24,000 crore for rural development and sanctioned railway zone and many institutions of national importance after the BJP-TDP alliance broke. The Centre would continue to extend all possible support to the State government, the BJP State president said.