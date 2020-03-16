‘Kanna, Pawan making land grab charges for political gain’

Anakapalle MLA and YSRCP official spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday accused the BJP and JSP of indulging in mudslinging against the State government.

Dismissing allegations levelled by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana that some YSRCP activists were trying to grab his land in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Amarnath told a press conference here on Sunday that the BJP leader was trying to show the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in a poor light.

“Mr. Lakshminarayana claimed that some persons were trying to grab his land, but that they later went back after coming to know that the land belonged to him. He had also claimed that attempts were being made to grab land owned by the BJP office in the city. Being a former Minister, the BJP leader should know that any responsible citizen should first lodge a complaint with the local police,” the YSRCP spokesman said.

The YSRCP spokesman said that the BJP State president’s statements are a clear indication of his plans to join the TDP.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that first the TDP, and now the JSP and BJP, are trying to stall the growth of Visakhapatnam by making baseless allegations of land-grabbing against the ruling party. “The people of Visakhapatnam are closely watching the opposition parties and will teach them a befitting lesson in the elections,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Referring to allegations made by the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Amarnath said that the voters knew enough to not vote for the ‘criminals’ in the 2019 elections. “Mr. Pawan Kalyan must have realised by now the reason for his defeat from both the places that he contested from. It was because the people had realised that he was hand in glove with the TDP,” he said.

The YSRCP leader also found fault with Mr. Pawan for describing voters as cowards for not voting him to power. He said that the JSP president had no courage to fight the elections on his own and was therefore allying with one party or the other.

Replying to queries, Mr. Amarnath dismissed the violence during filing of nominations as ‘stray’ incidents and said that during the TDP rule in the past, even murders had taken place. He felt that there was no need to postpone the local body elections.