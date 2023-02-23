Kanna Lakshminarayana’s joining likely to strengthen TDP and bring JSP closer to it

February 23, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is one such political outfit that knows how to keep its flock together, despite differences cropping up within its ranks.

But it appears that it has failed in the case of Kanna Lakshminarayana, the party’s former State president. He is probably the first leader from the State to move out from the BJP to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Mr. Lakshminarayana had quit the BJP a few days ago citing differences with party State president Somu Veerraju.

It may not be a big loss to the BJP, given its minimal presence in Andhra Pradesh, but political analysts say that it will certainly empower the TDP, and probably bring actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) closer to the TDP.

A senior leader from the BJP says that the JSP and the TDP are cosying up to one another, and it is widely believed that they will forge an alliance to fight the general elections in the State together. He also feels that Mr. Lakshminarayana may strengthen the Kapu vote bank for the TDP.

But what remains to be seen is whether the BJP will also join the alliance, which at present seems to be remote.

Whether the BJP joins or not, sources both in the JSP and the TDP say that they may join hands to fight the elections.

Mr. Lakshminarayana has always batted for an alliance with the TDP and the JSP, which is one of the reasons for his falling from grace in the BJP.

He will now act as a bridge to forge the TDP-JSP partnership, opine political analysts from all the three parties.

The parting of ways of Mr. Lakshminarayana or someone else does not make much of a difference to the BJP, as it is yet to strengthen its base in the State.

Widening BJP-JSP gap

Coming to the equations in the Lok Sabha elections, for the BJP it is win-win situation, as whoever comes to power, whether it is the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) or the TDP-JSP combine, it is likely to get the support of the MPs of all the three parties in both Houses of Parliament.

As per Mr. Lakshiminarayana’s statement, Mr. Veerraju has mishandled the alliance and has antagonised Mr. Pawan Kalyan a number of times.

The widening gap between the JSP and the BJP is evident from the fact that the former has not openly supported BJP Graduate Constituency MLC candidate P.V.N. Madhav.

“If we really have an alliance, then the alliance partners should be seen with us in every event. Their absence so far has been conspicuous. Moreover, we did not receive any support during the GVMC local body polls from the JSP,” says a senior BJP leader.

For the YSRCP

The cosying up of the TDP and the JSP is bad news for the YSRCP.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan have been gaining traction off late and this has set in a sense of nervousness among the YSRCP cadres and leaders.

The ruling party is already fighting to keep its flock together, and is mired in multiple court cases, a few being of serious nature, which can pull down the party.

Despite odds and financial crunch, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done well to keep the welfare schemes going, and it is his main poll plank.

But at the same time, issues pertaining to alleged delay in payment of salaries and pension and overall development per se are turning out be contentious.