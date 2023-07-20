Kanna Lakshminarayana alleges Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of not using Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme as it gives credit to Chandrababu Naidu

July 20, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has not diverting the Godavari River water to the Krishna River with a deliberate motive which is putting the farmers in the Krishna Delta at risk, alleged the TDP Sattenapalli Assembly Constituency in-charge and former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Addressing a press conference at his residence at Guntur on July 20, Mr. Lakshminarayana criticised that the Chief Minister was not using the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project to divert the water from Godavari River to Krishna River, in the absence of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. He said that Mr. Mohan Reddy did not want to give credit to the TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who built the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation scheme to cater to the needs of the farmers across the districts until completion of the Polavaram Project.

Mr. Kanna alleged that, “If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy brings the Godavari water, which are flowing into Sea now, to the Krishna River by using Pattiseema, then the people of this region could be benefitted. The farmers could get sufficient canal water for irrigating their crops. Despite knowing the fact that the people of these regions are suffering due to lack of water on the commencement of Kharif season, the Chief Minister is not acting properly only because of his political vested interests”.

He said that the Chief Minister is not supposed to do injustice to the farmers for his political gains and demanded the government to bring the excess water from Godavari River to Krishna River. On the other hand, he also observed that the Palnadu district is starving for water.

The TDP leader further alleged that the local MLA and Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu failed in laying just a five hundred feet distance road for the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sattenapalli, which forced the parents of the students in the school to think of constructing it themselves instead of depending on Government. He criticised that the failure of laying a small road was a shame on the Minister and State government.

Reacting to the Ganja menace in Sattenapalli of Palnadu district, Mr. Kanna urged the Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranadh Reddy to take immediate action on the peddlers. He said that the youth in the town have become the victims of ganja, which is not only spoiling the precious health of them but also they are indulging in crimes.