Kanna faults Jagan’s decisions

Despite winning by an overwhelming majority, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be afraid of something as is evident from some of his decisions in the recent past, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has said.

Speaking at a meeting organised to welcome 155 tribal persons from Araku and Paderu into the party here on Wednesday, he said, “Some of his decisions in the first three months of his tenure such as imposing Section 144 and preventive detention of leaders show that he is afraid of something.”

“The YSRCP government is just three months old, and his reactions indicate how it will be in the future,” he added.

Referring to the suicide of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, he said, “He was a very senior leader and we should not politicise his untimely death.”

Among those who joined the BJP included 10 former sarpanches and former MPP and ZPTC members. They were led by former ZPTC member Pangi Raja Rao.

Former MP K. Haribabu, former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, and party city president Nagendra were present.