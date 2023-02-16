ADVERTISEMENT

Kanna, despite being an ‘outsider’, was given due importance in BJP, says GVL

February 16, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lakshminarayana made statements with regard to BJP State leadership with mala fide intentions, says the Rajya Sabha member

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L Narasimha Rao

Taking exception to the comments made by BJP former president of Andhra Pradesh unit Kanna Lakshminarayana, who announced his resignation from the party membership, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that his party gave ‘due importance’ to Mr. Lakshminarayana though he was an ‘outsider’.

Mr. Lakshminarayana made statements with regard to the State leadership with mala fide intentions, the BJP MP told the media here on February 16 (Thursday).

Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that Mr. Lakshminarayana was made BJP State president and a member of the national executive, though he came from another party (Congress).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said it was unfortunate that while announcing his parting ways with the BJP, Mr. Lakshminarayana made a few ‘unfair comments’ on party State president Somu Veerraju, who was only implementing the decisions taken by the high-command.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he would not respond to the comments made by Mr. Lakshminarayana on him and insisted that he was working within his limits and would continue to do so.

The party held Mr. Lakshminarayana in high regard, he said, adding that there was no instance in the past when an outsider was handed over the party reins.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US