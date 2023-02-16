Kanna, despite being an ‘outsider’, was given due importance in BJP, says GVL

February 16, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Taking exception to the comments made by BJP former president of Andhra Pradesh unit Kanna Lakshminarayana, who announced his resignation from the party membership, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that his party gave ‘due importance’ to Mr. Lakshminarayana though he was an ‘outsider’.

Mr. Lakshminarayana made statements with regard to the State leadership with mala fide intentions, the BJP MP told the media here on February 16 (Thursday).

Mr. Narasimha Rao pointed out that Mr. Lakshminarayana was made BJP State president and a member of the national executive, though he came from another party (Congress).

He said it was unfortunate that while announcing his parting ways with the BJP, Mr. Lakshminarayana made a few ‘unfair comments’ on party State president Somu Veerraju, who was only implementing the decisions taken by the high-command.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said he would not respond to the comments made by Mr. Lakshminarayana on him and insisted that he was working within his limits and would continue to do so.

The party held Mr. Lakshminarayana in high regard, he said, adding that there was no instance in the past when an outsider was handed over the party reins.