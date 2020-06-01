Kanna demands CM’s resignation

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy step down, owning responsibility of the multiple setbacks suffered by his government during his one year at office.

“The first year of YSRCP government at office is marked by several retrograde measures. Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu kept blaming the Centre for the situation in the State after bifurcation and paid a heavy price for it,” Mr. Lakshminarayana told the media here on Monday.

The BJP leader alleged that the Polavaram project was delayed further due to reverse tendering process which was intended to award the works to the contractors close to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and some influential YSRCP leaders.

Besides, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made a mess by proposing three capitals, while his predecessor Mr. Naidu showcased Amaravati as a global city in the making, but failed to make it a reality despite receiving good financial support.

Court judgments

“The slew of High Court judgments against the government’s flawed decisions. The court order against the promulgation of A.P. Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Ordinance-2020 has exposed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ineptitude,” said Mr. Lakshminarayana.

He said that the Chief Minister should not act as a dictator of sorts just because the YSRCP was in a commanding position, Mr. Lakshminarayana added.