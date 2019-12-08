Kanna demands CBI probe into Viveka murder case

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has asked the government to hand over the investigation into the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy to the CBI.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, Mr. Lakshminarayana expressed regret that the investigation had so far not been completed and the culprits were still at large.

He observed that the State police had utterly failed in investigating the case, and they appeared to be not serious about it.

Mr. Lakshminarayana insisted that the case be handed over to the CBI and the culprits brought to justice so that confidence could be instilled among the people about law and order in the State.

Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP and MLA, was hacked to death at his residence at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on March 15, a few months before Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister.

When in the Opposition, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had demanded a CBI probe. Months later, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wanted Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to get the murder probed by the premier investigating agency.