Kanna demands apology from Jagan

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) State unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy tender an unconditional apology to Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu for dragging the latter’s name into the controversy over the introduction of English medium in government schools from Class 1 to 6.

Addressing a media conference, Mr. Lakshminarayana said it was unfortunate that Mr. Jagan chose to bring in the name of Mr. Naidu, a known crusader of the Telugu language and literature. “Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is the tallest leader of Telugu people in the country and by dragging his name into the controversy, Mr. Jagan has caused consternation among the Telugu people in the country,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said. He asked the Chief Minister to address more important issues in the State, such as easing of sand shortage, bringing down prices of cement and improving the welfare of the people. Development in the State has taken a backseat, he alleged.