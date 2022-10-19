Kanna blames party State president Veerraju for ‘gap’ in BJP’s alliance with Jana Sena Party

He hopes the party’s Central leadership will intervene and bring about a rapprochement between the allies

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 19, 2022 23:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lending credence to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s apprehension about the gap prevailing in the JSP-BJP alliance, BJP National Executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana has agreed that the relationship has not been going on well for quite some time, and has blamed State party president Somu Veerraju for it.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Wednesday, he hoped the party’s Central leadership would intervene and bring about a rapprochement between the allies.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP leaders in Delhi had identified the uneasiness that crept into the alliance, and it was expected that Union Minister V. Muraleedharan would do the much-needed damage control.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was in the dark about what was happening as Mr. Veerraju had been handling the affairs on his own and apparently not revealing much about the unfolding scenario.

He minced no words in commenting that the State party leadership failed in coordinating with the JSP chief, who could not hide the discontent that was brewing any longer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The situation during my reign as the BJP State president was different. We (the Central and State party leaders) used to meet frequently and be up to date with the developments. But, it is no longer the case,” he observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app