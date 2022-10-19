Kanna blames party State president Veerraju for ‘gap’ in BJP’s alliance with Jana Sena Party

He hopes the party’s Central leadership will intervene and bring about a rapprochement between the allies

He hopes the party’s Central leadership will intervene and bring about a rapprochement between the allies

Lending credence to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan’s apprehension about the gap prevailing in the JSP-BJP alliance, BJP National Executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana has agreed that the relationship has not been going on well for quite some time, and has blamed State party president Somu Veerraju for it.

Addressing the media in Guntur on Wednesday, he hoped the party’s Central leadership would intervene and bring about a rapprochement between the allies.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said the BJP leaders in Delhi had identified the uneasiness that crept into the alliance, and it was expected that Union Minister V. Muraleedharan would do the much-needed damage control.

However, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was in the dark about what was happening as Mr. Veerraju had been handling the affairs on his own and apparently not revealing much about the unfolding scenario.

He minced no words in commenting that the State party leadership failed in coordinating with the JSP chief, who could not hide the discontent that was brewing any longer.

“The situation during my reign as the BJP State president was different. We (the Central and State party leaders) used to meet frequently and be up to date with the developments. But, it is no longer the case,” he observed.