Kanna Babu appointed Secretary of SEC

VIJAYAWADA

29 January 2021 18:54 IST

The government transferred and posted K. Kanna Babu, Special Commissioner of Disaster Management (DM) and ex-officio Additional Secretary of revenue (DM) as the Secretary of the State Election Commission.

He is kept in full additional charge of the posts of Special Commissioner and ex-officio Additional Secretary of revenue (DM), Managing Director of AP State Disaster Management Authority and the Commissioner of Fisheries until further orders, according to a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

