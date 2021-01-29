Andhra Pradesh

Kanna Babu appointed Secretary of SEC

The government transferred and posted K. Kanna Babu, Special Commissioner of Disaster Management (DM) and ex-officio Additional Secretary of revenue (DM) as the Secretary of the State Election Commission.

He is kept in full additional charge of the posts of Special Commissioner and ex-officio Additional Secretary of revenue (DM), Managing Director of AP State Disaster Management Authority and the Commissioner of Fisheries until further orders, according to a G.O. issued by the Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

