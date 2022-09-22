Kankipadu revenue official caught red-handed by ACB

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials reportedly caught red-handed a revenue department official while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from an applicant at Kankipadu of Krishna district on Thursday.

According to a release, R. Malleswara Rao of Manthena village in Kankipadu mandal lodged a complaint against Mandal Revenue Inspector of Kankipadu mandal Banavathu Krishna Naik who was allegedly demanding a bribe to process his request for a family member certificate.

Following Mr. Rao's complaint, ACB sleuths of Vijayawada Range laid a trap and caught Mr. Naik while he was reportedly accepting the cash from the complainant.