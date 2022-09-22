Andhra Pradesh

Kankipadu revenue official caught red-handed by ACB

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials reportedly caught red-handed a revenue department official while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 from an applicant at Kankipadu of Krishna district on Thursday.

According to a release, R. Malleswara Rao of Manthena village in Kankipadu mandal lodged a complaint against Mandal Revenue Inspector of Kankipadu mandal Banavathu Krishna Naik who was allegedly demanding a bribe to process his request for a family member certificate.

Following Mr. Rao's complaint, ACB sleuths of Vijayawada Range laid a trap and caught Mr. Naik while he was reportedly accepting the cash from the complainant.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2022 8:35:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kankipadu-revenue-official-caught-red-handed-by-acb/article65923244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY