Kanipakam temple spruced up for annual Brahmotsavams in Chittoor district commencing on September 7

The 21-day annual Brahmotsavams of Swayambhu Sri Kanipaka Varasiddi Vinayakaswamy at Kanipakam village, located 15 km away, are scheduled to commence on Saturday (September 7).

The temple in Irala mandal is revered as the third most significant pilgrimage centre in the combined Chittoor district, after Tirumala and Srikalahasti, and it typically attracts over 30,000 devotees daily from all over India, with a particular draw from the southern States.

The Brahmotsavams will officially begin on Saturday with a ritualistic honey and milk abhishekam to the deity, concluding on September 27 with a grand float festival. The festivities during the Brahmotsavams include Abhishekam and Grama Utsav on September 7; Dwajarohanam and Hamsa Vahanam on 8; Nemali Vahanam on 9; Mooshika Vahanam on 10; Sesha Vahanam on 11; Gaja Vahanam on 13; Car festival on 14; Adhikara Nandi Vahanam on 17; Ravana Brahma Vahanam on 18; Kamadhenu Vahanam on 22 and Teppotsavam on 27.

Additionally, the Sri Vinayaka Mala, a form of “Dheeksha” for seeking the blessings of the Lord, will commence on Saturday. The temple authorities anticipate the participation of approximately eight lakh devotees in the 21-day event and have stated that elaborate arrangements are being made to provide facilities for the visiting devotees.

To accommodate the influx of devotees, the APSRTC authorities have announced the operation of special buses to Kanipakkam from Chittoor, Tirupati and Madanapalle starting from Friday evening.

The upcoming event has led many villages and towns in Chittoor district to prepare for the occasion, with an anticipated installation of around 300 idols of the Lord at major junctions in 50 divisions of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation and numerous idols in the surrounding areas.

Preparations for the festivities, set to commence on Saturday, involve multiple local festival committees and organisers of various auto-rickshaw stands. The local police have imposed specific restrictions and are actively working to minimise the number of idols. Moreover, colorful idols are currently available for purchase along the Bengaluru bypass road, Vellore, and Tirupati roads, with a noticeable decline in the presence of PoP idols treated with chemicals this year.