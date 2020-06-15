Kanipakam temple closed after guard tests positive

The temple of Lord Varasidhi Vinayaka Swami at Kanipakam, near Chittoor, was closed on Monday morning after a home guard on duty tested positive for COVID-19.
The temple authorities said the temple would be reopened on June 17 after disinfecting the premises.
After the temple reopened to devotees for darshan last week, the task force personnel had started collecting the swab samples of the staff and police personnel on duty as part of the guidelines. It was then that the home guard’s test came positive, prompting the temple management to suspend the darshan and close the temple. The man was shifted to COVID hospital in Tirupati.
It is the third premier temple, under the Endowments Department, following Tirumala and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.
