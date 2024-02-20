ADVERTISEMENT

Kandula Durgesh tipped to be JSP candidate from Rajamahendravaram Rural

February 20, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Party president Pawan Kalyan reportedly reveals the decision, which is as part of the alliance with the TDP, during a meeting with in-charges; sitting TDP legislator Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is also aspiring to enter the fray again from the segment

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan being greeted by Kandula Durgesh, at a meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Kandula Durgesh is reportedly tipped to be the Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment in the ensuing elections.

Party president K. Pawan Kalyan was said to have revealed the decision during an internal meeting organsied on February 20 (Tuesday) with the in-charges of Rajamahendravaram City and Rural, Anaparthi and Rajanagaram Assembly segments here.

During the meeting, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reportedly discussed with the cadre the prospects and challenges for the JSP in the ensuing elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has asked me to be prepared to enter the fray from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment,” Mr. Durgesh later told The Hindu over phone. He had previously served as MLC and as member of the JSP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said that Rajamahendravaram Rural is one of the seats where the JSP will field its candidate as part of the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP),” highly placed sources who attended the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

However, senior TDP leader and sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is also aspiring to contest the elections again from this Assembly segment. The six-time legislator, Mr. Chowdary has been with the TDP since its inception.

Ramachandrapuram MLA and Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna is the YSRCP’s candidate from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment this time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US