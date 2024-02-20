Kandula Durgesh tipped to be JSP candidate from Rajamahendravaram Rural

February 20, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Kandula Durgesh is reportedly tipped to be the Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment in the ensuing elections.

Party president K. Pawan Kalyan was said to have revealed the decision during an internal meeting organsied on February 20 (Tuesday) with the in-charges of Rajamahendravaram City and Rural, Anaparthi and Rajanagaram Assembly segments here.

During the meeting, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reportedly discussed with the cadre the prospects and challenges for the JSP in the ensuing elections.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has asked me to be prepared to enter the fray from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment,” Mr. Durgesh later told The Hindu over phone. He had previously served as MLC and as member of the JSP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has said that Rajamahendravaram Rural is one of the seats where the JSP will field its candidate as part of the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP),” highly placed sources who attended the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

However, senior TDP leader and sitting MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary is also aspiring to contest the elections again from this Assembly segment. The six-time legislator, Mr. Chowdary has been with the TDP since its inception.

Ramachandrapuram MLA and Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna is the YSRCP’s candidate from the Rajamahendravaram Rural segment this time.