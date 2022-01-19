Andhra Pradesh

Kandukuri’s Hithakarini Samajam gets new board of trustees

The nine-member board of trustees of Hithakarini Samajam, established by social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu in 1906, took the oath on the campus of Sri Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Women’s College in the presence of MP Margani Bharat in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

According to M. Hari Jawaharlal, member secretary of Dharmika Parishad, the term of trustees is two years. The trustees are Kasi Bala Muni Kumari, M. Satish, D. Saritarani, K. Sivaraju, B. Adilakshmi, U. Raju, V. Satyanarayana, D. Aruna Kumari and D. Satyanarayana.

Remembering the services of Kandukuri, Mr. Bharat said the trustees too should contribute their mite to the Samajam and always strive towards bringing it laurels.


