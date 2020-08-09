Kandukur woman, son die in Vijayawada hotel fire

It was a tragic end for coronavirus-infected woman(52) and her 26-year-old son from Kandukur who were getting treatment at the Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada.
D. Venkatalakshi Swatchala Devi and her son D. Pawan Kumar, a techie who had been working from home for a Bengaluru-based IT company, were among the over-700 persons in Kandukur division to have tested positive for the virus.
They had contracted the infection a week ago after the woman’s husband D. Prasad, who runs a grocery shop, got infected. Only two days ago, Mr. Prasad had returned to Kandukur after he was discharged by the Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada on recovery.
As the designated COVID 19 hospital in Kandukur was overflowing with patients, the duo went for treatment in Vijayawada after trying in vain to get admission into a private hospital in Ongole.
Emotional scenes were witnessed at their residence in Ganesh Nagar in Kandukur after the news reached the father and Pawan Kumar’s pregnant wife.
