Kandukur stampede: court grants bail to two TDP leaders

January 06, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NELLORE

A Magistrate court in Kandukur on Friday granted bail to Telugu Desam Party Kandukur in-charge Inturi Nageswara Rao and TDP leader Inturi Rajesh arrested in connection with the stampede in Kandukur of the district on December 28.

The First Class Judicial Magistrate going through the remand report ruled that the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and IPC 304 Part 2 read with 34 IPC invoked by the police were not applicable in this case. Following this, both the TDP leaders were released on bail.

Eight people died in the incident during a roadshow organised by the TDP as part of the party’s ‘‘Idemi Kharma’‘ agitation programme.