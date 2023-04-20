Kanchi seer launches Shankara Jayanthi fete in Ongole

April 20, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - ONGOLE

The birth anniversary of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya will be celebrated from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari for five days till April 24, said pontiff Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi on Wednesday.

The celebrations are being held to mark Adi Shankaracharya spreading the Vedic message of truth, oneness and harmony by travelling far and wide across the country, said the pontiff. He blessed Kuchipudi dancers led by Ms. S.V. Sivakumari of Sri Nalini Priya Kuchipudi Nrutya Niketan, who performed a dance ballet, ‘Shankara Vijayam‘ here on Wednesday as part of the celebrations. The Shankaracharya has been camping in Ongole since April 14 and performing religious rites to benefit devotees in this part of the State.