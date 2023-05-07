HamberMenu
Kanchi seer inaugurates two roads in Tirupati

May 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi on the newly inaugurated masterplan road ‘Paramacharya Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamy Marg’ at Poolavanigunta in Tirupati on Sunday. MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and MCT commissioner D. Haritha are also seen. The seer also inaugurated another road named after the emperor ‘Thondaman Chakravarthy’.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi on Sunday formally declared open two arterial roads developed as part of the masterplan by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

The roads, developed in the outlying area of Poolavanigunta with a collective outlay of over ₹9 crore, were named ‘Paramacharya Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati Mahaswamy Marg’ and ‘Thondaman Chakravarthi Marg’ respectively after the seer’s predecessor and the emperor who ruled this region in the past.

After travelling in an electric car for a distance on the newly laid roads, the seer lauded MLA B. Karunakar Reddy for choosing the names of the spiritual and the historical personalities for the roads.

Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, MLC C. Subramanyam, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and MCT commissioner D. Haritha participated in the inauguration.

