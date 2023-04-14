ADVERTISEMENT

Kanchi Sankaracharya concludes Raja Shyamala Yagam in Ongole

April 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali

Devotees welcoming Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Ongole on Friday.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham blessed devotees from far and near after a massive ‘Raja Shyamala Yagam’ here on Friday’.

Explaining the religious significance of the rite performed only by kings in ancient days, the pontiff said the mother goddess would bless the people of the State with health, wealth and prosperity. He appreciated former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his wife for taking the initiative to conduct the ‘yagam’.

The elaborate rituals concluded with ‘Purnahuti‘ by a group of Vedic scholars led by Mattampally Dakshinamurthy. The Balineni couple welcomed the seer with a garland of lemons on the occasion.

