HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanchi Sankaracharya concludes Raja Shyamala Yagam in Ongole

April 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Devotees welcoming Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Ongole on Friday.

Devotees welcoming Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham in Ongole on Friday.

Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham blessed devotees from far and near after a massive ‘Raja Shyamala Yagam’ here on Friday’.

Explaining the religious significance of the rite performed only by kings in ancient days, the pontiff said the mother goddess would bless the people of the State with health, wealth and prosperity. He appreciated former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his wife for taking the initiative to conduct the ‘yagam’.

The elaborate rituals concluded with ‘Purnahuti‘ by a group of Vedic scholars led by Mattampally Dakshinamurthy. The Balineni couple welcomed the seer with a garland of lemons on the occasion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Ongole

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.