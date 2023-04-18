HamberMenu
Kanchi mutt plans model schools in Andhra Pradesh

The schools are a combination of modernity and traditionalism to promote ingenuity and indigenous culture among students, says Shankaracharya

April 18, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ONGOLE

S Murali
S. Murali
Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi going through a book titled ‘Acharya’s Call’, brought out by The Hindu in 2022, in Ongole on Tuesday.

Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham will facilitate starting of a string of schools across Andhra Pradesh to bring out the ingenuity of the students on the one hand and get them firmly rooted with the indigenous culture, according to Peethadipathi Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi.

Roping in like-minded philanthropists, one such school named Kanchi Kamoti Sankara Vidyalaya will come up in Podili in Prakasam district. It will be affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and will kindle an interest in Sanatana Dharma among students, the Swamiji told The Hindu. The students will also be trained in Vedas in a ‘Gurukula‘ setup and each classroom will be named after the ‘Sapta Rishis‘, the pontiff said after a visit to the site.

‘’The schools are intended to make education available at an affordable cost,” says the seer, who also started a goshala here to take care of aged cows and bulls.

This is part of an ambitious ‘Sanatana Dharma Seva Gramam‘ project which will also include a skill development centre to impart skills to local people on various vocations such as pottery, sculpting, tailoring, carpentry, plumbing works, and electrical works to improve their chances of employability.

A goshala will also be started in the model village with a view to protect indigenous breed of cattle. The Seva Gramam will also house a ‘Pushpa Vatika‘ with medicinal plants, in an effort to promote Ayurveda.

The mutt has taken up a charity guidance programme to help people offer donations for the right cause and according to their ability, with the goal of promoting Vidya, Vaidyam and Vedas (education, medicine and scriptures).

