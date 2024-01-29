ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaka Durga temple Trust Board in Vijayawada to complete one year in office on February 7

January 29, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Trust Board chairman and members outline achievements, and vow to improve facilities for devotees

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu | Photo Credit: File photo K.V.S. Giri

The Trust Board of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will complete one year in office on February 7. 

On the occasion, Trust Board chairman Karanti Ramababu and others addressed a press conference here on Monday.

Outlining the achievements, they said that a ticket counter near mike publicity centre atop Indrakeeladri abode of goddess Kanaka Durga was established. A prasadam and vehicle puja tickets counter near toll gate were opened for the convenience of devotees. Bhavani and Dasara festivities were organised in a grand and successful manner. The primary objective of the Trust Board was to provide best possible facilities and amenities to the devotees. The Trust Board has decided to strengthen the prasadam counters at bus stand and railway stations, and decided to work in two shifts in both the places, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The naivedyam would be offered to the deity between  11.30 am and 12.15 pm. Hence, the queue lines would be stopped during that time. The schedule for VVIPs, VIPs and aged persons was after 2 pm in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims. The said such category devotees were asked to cooperate with the Devasthanam, he said.

Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, Trust Board members Katta Sattaiah, Budha Rambabu, Devisetti Bala Krishna,  Bachu Madhavi Krishna, Tottadi Veda Kumari, Anumolu Udaya Lakshmi, Kolakaluri Rama Seeta and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US