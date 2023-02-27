Kanaka Durga temple to resume free bus service, allow devotees to take holy dip at Durga ghat

February 27, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Trust Board has decided to introduce free bus services from the bathing ghat to the temple atop Indrakeeladri. The trust board has also approved a proposal to provide a facility where the devotees can keep their footwear free of cost. Apart from this, the devotees will also be allowed to take a holy dip in the Krishna river at the Durga ghat.

The temple trust board during a meeting presided by Chairman Karnati Rambabu on February 27 (Monday) approved 19 proposals including the construction of an Annadanam Complex at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Rambabu said that the temple trust board used to run free buses prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The services, terminated during the pandemic, were not restored,” he said.

The temple trust board also decided to provide free footwear stands—one downhill Indrakeeladri near the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam and another near the Om turning. The decision was taken after complaints were poured in that the temple staff were collecting more than ₹2 per pair of footwear, he said.

The trust board Chairman said that the devotees would get the paduka blessings of the presiding deity and the Kumkum Prasadam. Laddu Prasadam would also be given to the devotees, participating in the Pancha Harati Seva, which is performed in the evening daily. At present, the temple collects ₹500 from the devotees for their participation in the Pancha Harati Seva.

Mr. Rambabu said that an Annadanam Complex would be constructed at a cost of ₹30 crore downhill Indrakeeladri.

Temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba and others were present in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT