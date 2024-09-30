Kanaka Durga temple to ready 25 lakh laddus for Dasara festivities

The Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam officials are gearing up to prepare 25 lakh laddu prasadams for the devotees visiting the temple during the ensuing Dasara festivities, says Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao.

The devotee rush is estimated to be about one lakh per day during the 10-day festival. It is expected to peak on the Moola Nakshatram Day on October 9, when the devotee footfall is expected to cross 3 lakh.

It is also estimated that about two to three lakh Bhavanis are likely to relinquish their ‘deeksha’ immediately after the festival.

Temple officials say there might be a surge in the demand for the laddu prasadam as pilgrim turnout is expected to peak on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and the Moola Nakshatram Day.

According to sources, 18,63,535 laddus were sold at the temple during the 2019 Dasara festival. In 2020, the celebrations were restricted due to COVID-19. While 15,79,372 laddus were sold in 2021, the number increased to 24,48,951 in 2022 and 25,19,927 in 2023.

It was in 2011 that the authorities, for the first time, made arrangements to sell one lakh laddus per day and three lakh laddus on the Moola Nakshatram Day, during the Dasara festival.

About 5,000 ‘kalais’ (a big vessel) of laddu prasadam will be prepared for this year’s Dasara. The Devasthanam management has changed the size of the ‘kalai’ used to make it easier to handle. Earlier, 730 laddus used to be prepared in one ‘kalai’, and now, 516 laddus can be prepared using the new ‘kalais’.