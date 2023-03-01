Kanaka Durga temple to perform Sata chandi maha rudra yagam  from today

March 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests will perform Sata chandi sahita maha rudra yagam from March 2 to 6.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that the yagam was being performed for the well being of the people. The yagam would conclude with poornahuti and Aaservachanam by Vedic scholars on February 6 at 10.30 a.m., they said.

The EO said the rituals would start with Ganapati puja on Thursday around 10 a.m. Giri pradakshina, circumambulation of Indrakeeladri, would be organised on February 7 on account of full moon day. The Trust board members and Vedic committee members suggested that the giri pradakshina could be conducted in the evening in view of on ensuing summer season. The devotees who could not walk could make use of the bus facility being provided by the temple, she said.

Temple sthanacharya Vishubotla Sivaprasada Sarma, Vaidic committee member Srinivasa Sastry and others were present.