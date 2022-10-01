Kanaka Durga temple to open at 1.30 a.m. on Sunday for Moola nakshatram in Vijayawada

No sale of darshan tickets for the day, all five queue lines will be for free darshan

Devotees going in the queue lines for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla temple has geared up for the Moola nakshatram rush on Sunday. The Devasthanam authorities are expecting more than two lakh devotees to throng the temple as the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga will appear in the form of Saraswati Devi.

The devotees consider the day very auspicious during the Dasara festivities. Many join the queue lines even before the temple is closed on the previous day, in order to have an early darshan of Saraswati alankaram.

The temple will be thrown open for darshan at 1.30 a.m. In view of the expected heavy rush of pilgrims, the special queue line for VIPs leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple has been cancelled for the day. There will not be any sale of ₹100, ₹300 and ₹500 tickets and all the five queue lines will be for the free darshan. There will be no special darshan for senior citizens and otherwise-abled persons.

However, special arrangements have been made for ubhaya datalu who purchased tickets.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be offering pattu vastralu (silk robes) to the Goddess on the occasion. He is expected to arrive at the temple at around 3 p.m.

The police imposed traffic restrictions on Sunday. The vehicular movement from Police Control Room to the Vinayaka temple, Pandit Nehru Bus Station to Prakasam Barrage and Kummaripalem to Model Guest House will be restricted. No vehicle will be allowed on these routes.