Kanaka Durga temple to conduct celestial boat ride in Krishna river today

April 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam will conduct ‘nadi viharam’ (celestial boat ride) in the Krishna river for the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga here on Friday. The celestial boat ride is being organised for the first time this year during the ‘vasanta ritu’ (spring season).

Usually, the teppotsavam or ‘nadi viharam’ is organised on the final day of the Dasara festivities. But it could not be conducted in the last three years for reasons including floods and COVID-19. So, the temple authorities have decided to introduce ‘nadi viharam’ as part of the Brahmostavams this year.

The temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bhramaramba said they got the required permission from the authorities concerned to conduct the boat ride. The Vaidic committee of the temple has suggested continuing the tradition during the Brahmotsavams every year, and a decision accordingly has been taken, she said.

The processional deities of Goddess Durga and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy would be brought to the Durga Ghat in a procession from the Maha Mandapam around 4.30 p.m. The boat ride would be conducted for an hour from 5.30 p.m.

Temple sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasada Sarma said that Brahmotsavams are conducted after Vasanta Navaratri celebrations at the temple. Various rituals such as ‘pushpa archana’ are performed to the presiding deity.

“The Goddess is pleased with a celestial boat ride during ‘pradosha kala’. The environs at the river in the evening are pleasant and it is an apt time for the boat ride. Devotees are requested to take part in the programme,” he said.

During the day, the temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu, members, the EO, priests and employees took part in ‘giri pradakshina’ (circumambulating Indrakeeladri), as part of the Chaitramasa Brahmotsavams.