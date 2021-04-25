Kanaka Durga temple restricts darshan timings

VIJAYAWADA

25 April 2021 23:47 IST

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has suspended the ‘anataralaya’ darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Temple Executive Officer Bhramaramba on Sunday said that the darshan timings would be restricted from 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. Devotees would not be allowed to stay either on the ghat road or at the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam after 7 p.m. She also advised the devotees to maintain physical distance of up to six feet and cooperate with the temple staff.

She further said that the temple premises would be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite at regular intervals.

A fine of ₹200 would be levied on the temple staff if they were found without wearing face mask, Ms. Bhramaramba warned. The priests should not accept anything directly from the devotees, she said.