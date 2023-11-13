HamberMenu
Kanaka Durga temple reopened post Deepavali

November 13, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests opened the Kanaka Durga temple for darshan on Monday after conducting necessary rituals. The temple was closed on Sunday evening on account of Deepavali. 

Temple priests lit lamps after performing Dhana Lakshmi pooja on the occasion, fire crackers were burst on Indrakeeladri as part of Deepavali celebrations, and the priests performed kavata bandhanam (closure of doors) immediately after pancha haratis on Sunday evening. All upaalayas, sub temples, were also closed on the occasion.

The Kanaka Durga temple priests performed kavata udghatana (opening of doors) on Monday and conducted daily rituals as usual.  

