Kanaka Durga temple priests rule out homagundam facility for Bhavani devotees

Even as the Bhavani devotees are urging the Kanaka Durga temple administration to arrange a homagundam (pit for sacrificial offering), Sri Durga Malleswara Swmayvarla Devasthanam priests have asserted that Karthika masam, a month in Telugu calendar, is more beneficial.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Kanaka Durga temple sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasad Sarma said that the Bhavanimala was started in the year 1982 when nine devotees took the deeksha. Now, more than 9 lakh were taking it. The systems and rituals for the Bhavani deeksha were approved by the Kanchi Paramacharya in 1981. The rules and systems approved by him were being followed scrupulously all these 41 years.

The Bhavani deeksha is observed for 40 days from Karthika pournima. Sata chandi homam is performed before setting up the homagundam. During Karthika masam, the devotees take sankalpam (ceremonial vow) as per the Bhavani deeksha mantra. But there is no special mention of Navaratri in the sankalpam for the deeksha. Hence, it was not possible to arrange the irumudi gundam or homagundam as and when desired. The Bhavani devotees were requested to follow the laid down procedures. It would be helpful for other common devotees who visit the temple during the Dasara festivities, he said.

The Bhavani devotees were taking deeksha considering Sarannavaratri as holy days. There was no objection to it. They could relinquish the deeksha at their respective places duly consulting their guru Bhavanis, he added.

The devotees began the process of relinquishment by offering coconuts to the homagundam arranged this time at the foot of the hill.