Kanaka Durga temple ‘prasadams’ quality found to be ‘poor’

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department raids at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam made startling revelations on the alleged misuse of provisions, poor quality of ‘prasadams’ and the extent of corruption.

The officials, who raided Potu (prasadam making unit) and store room, reportedly found variations in 26 items purchased for making ‘prasadams’.

According to the devasthanam authorities, the temple management sells ‘pulihora’, ‘laddu’, ‘bangi prasadam’ (a sweet variety) and ‘Bhavani prasadam’ (prasadam made of dry fruits). Prasadams such as ‘kattu pongali’, ‘pulihora’, ‘tella pongali’, ‘daddojanam’ and ‘senagalu’ are distributed free of cost to the devotees.

Stock variation found

“We verified the purchase bills, outward registers and the stock position of provisions in the stores and found that many items were in excess quantity, which indicated that the staff in ‘potu’ are not using the specified amount of ingredients in preparing ‘laddu’, ‘pulihora’, ‘bangi prasadam’, ‘Bhavani prasadam’ and other varieties,” said an officer.

Items such as ghee, cashew, dry fruits, oil, sugar and other provisions were reportedly found in excess quantities which did not tally with the stock registers.

“The temple Executive Officer or the Assistant Executive Officer should authorise the outward provisions list depending on the rush of devotees. The material should be delivered to Vedic Committee which will monitor ‘potu’, which was not being done,” the vigilance team observed.

Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) M. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu that many variations were found in procurement, usage and the stocks maintained in the devasthanam.

“We observed that the temple management is not using specified quantity of ingredients while preparing prasadams and are not maintaining standards. If sufficient quantity of material was used, excess stocks cannot be found,” the RVEO said.

No supervision

“We recorded the statements of store room in-charge, Assistant Executive Officer concerned, Vedic Committee members.

Statements of other officials are due to be recorded. A report would be submitted to the government on the observations soon,” said Mr. Ravindranath.