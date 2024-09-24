ADVERTISEMENT

Kanaka Durga temple management releases Dasara festival poster in Vijayawada

Published - September 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Dasara festivities will be organised from October 3 to 12 at the temple

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Workers engaged in electrical works on Rajagopuram of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S, GIRI

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam released upcoming Dasara Mahotsavam 2024 poster atop Indrakeeladri here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Vijayawada (West) MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, Kanaka Durga Temple Executive Officer (EO) K.S. Rama Rao and others were present. 

Addressing the Media, they said extensive arrangements were being made for the Dasara Mahotsavam, which is set to attract thousands of devotees. They assured that the temple management is working diligently to provide all necessary facilities for pilgrims, including enhanced security, crowd management, sanitation and transportation services.

The Dasara festivities will be organised from October 3 to 12. 

