Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada thrown open for darshan after solar eclipse

It was closed on Monday evening

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 26, 2022 20:32 IST

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam and other temples that remained closed on account of the Solar eclipse on Tuesday were thrown open for devotees on Wednesday.

The temple priests performed ‘suddhi’ and other purificatory rituals before opening the doors of the temples to devotees for darsrhan. 

At Kanaka Durga temple, the priests performed ‘kavata udghatana’ (opening of the doors) of the main temple and sub temples at around 6 a.m. after they were closed on Monday evening. Later, they performed ‘snapana abhishekams’, ‘archana’, ‘maha naivedana harati’ etc.

The temple was thrown open for darshan at 12 noon. The temple authorities, however, cancelled all arjita sevas on Wednesday.

Similar procedures and rituals were followed in all the temples. 

